WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A chase involving a stolen car ended with a PIT maneuver in Winston-Salem on Sunday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say that the chase began in Clemmons and that they were pursuing a stolen vehicle.

The chase ended on Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in Winston-Salem when troopers utilized a PIT maneuver.

A PIT maneuver, short for precision immobilization technique, is a technique used by law enforcement personnel to force a fleeing vehicle to abruptly turn 180 degrees, causing the vehicle to stall and stop. National Criminal Justice Reference Service

No troopers were injured as a result of the PIT maneuver. The driver of the stolen vehicle was taken to the hospital via EMS.

The Winston-Salem Police Department has confirmed that NCSHP entered city limits during the chase at 10:21 a.m.

This is a developing story. There is no further information available at this time.