BUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Franklin County authorities arrested several people during a raid of a home where “wildly dangerous drugs” were distributed, officials said Friday.

The “drug house take down” happened at a home in the 5500 block of Old U.S. 64, about four miles northeast of Zebulon, according to a news release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the raid and arrests happened after months of surveillance and investigation.

“Our Special Operations Team completed one of the most successful drug house take downs in recent history,” Franklin County Sheriff Kevin White said in the release.

Photos were released of several people being taken into custody — along with a scene photo of a needle stabbed into the cover of a Holy Bible. K-9 units were also involved in the operation on the day of the raid.

“Once on-site, our team arrested the entire entourage of poison-pushing hooligans,” White said in the release.

“This home was a major distribution center for wildly dangerous drugs and narcotics. Including fentanyl!” White added.

White said the six people were arrested on the following charges:

Justin Moore was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, Schedule I controlled substance, Schedule II controlled substance, destruction of evidence, maintaining a dwelling, possession of Schedule II controlled substance (misdemeanor), simple possession of Schedule IV controlled substance (misdemeanor).

Shelia Mullen was charged with felony possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling.

Bailey Jones was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I controlled substance, maintain a dwelling, simple possess Schedule II controlled substance (misdemeanor), simple possess Schedule IV controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor child abuse.

Justin Barnhill was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession drug paraphernalia. Barnhill is currently on probation for drug offenses and has been charged in the past with felony possession of Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, White said.

Corey Dunaway was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine Schedule II controlled substance, sell methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dunaway is currently on probation for drug offenses and has been charged in the past with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance, communicating threats, and assault on a female, White said.

Robert Kelly was served an outstanding warrant from Carteret County for driving while license revoked.

“Special thanks to our entire community for helping make this happen. Your tips are what started it all,” White added in the news release.