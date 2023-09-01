DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating a string of fatal shootings on Thursday evening, police say.

The first one happened at approximately 4:24 p.m. on the 800 block of Fargo Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot, Durham police said. The victim was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A juvenile suspect has been detained, according to police.

Fargo Street (CBS 17)

Fargo Street (CBS 17)

Around 4:52 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to another report of a gunshot wound near Holloway Street and Brye Street. According to police, when officers arrived, they found an adult male victim on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, Holloway Street from Raynor Street to Briggs Avenue is closed while they are investigating.

Holloway Street and Brye Street (CBS 17)

Holloway Street and Brye Street (CBS 17)

Holloway Street and Brye Street (CBS 17)

This location is near a strip mall in Durham.

A CBS 17 crew at this location saw evidence marker cones to the left of the front doors of the Maxway in the shopping plaza.

A little while later, officers responded to multiple gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of North Miami Boulevard. Police say they found three victims who had been shot.

One man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died a short time later, police say.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Another man and a male juvenile victim were also transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

All three shootings are currently under investigation. At this time, police say it is unknown whether or not these incidents are related.