KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities are searching for a missing, endangered teenage girl from the Kings Mountain area.

Kings Mountain Police are looking for Amelia Caroline Upton, 17, who is suffering from a cognitive impairment. She was last seen in the Groves Street area of Kings Mountain.

Upton is described as 5’4″ tall, weighing 120 pounds, with long blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Upton was last seen wearing a grey toboggan, a black and grey jacket, black pants, black and blue shoes, a light-colored duffle bag, and a light-colored backpack.

Anyone with information on Upton’s whereabouts is asked to call Delt. Cullen Pitman with the Kings Mountain Police Department at 704-734-0444.