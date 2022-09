RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say their “speed-calming initiative” led to 79 traffic stops in two hours.

The Raleigh Police Department said on social media that they partnered with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on the project Friday morning on Interstate 40 at the Lake Wheeler Road exit.

Officials with Raleigh police said the crackdown resulted in 66 speed-related tickets being written.

The department says it came as part of “a continuing effort to keep our roads safe.”