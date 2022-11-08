NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was not sold in North Carolina but there still are some major winners Tuesday in the Tar Heel State.

After technical issues, delays, and much anticipation over the largest-ever Powerball jackpot, lottery officials announced the winning numbers as: 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 with PB: 10.

One $1 million ticket was sold in North Carolina, matching five of the balls. Eight tickets won $50,000 in North Carolina, matching four balls plus the Power Ball.

One ticket won $100,000 in North Carolina, matching four balls, the Power Ball, and had Power Play, lottery officials reported.

More tickets claimed a $100 prize on Tuesday, with 166 tickets matching four balls. Lottery officials said 52 tickets matched four balls and had Power Play, yielding a $200 win.

Officials said 371 tickets in North Carolina had three balls plus the Power Ball, making those tickets $100 winners. Those with Power Play, three balls, and the Power Ball, won $200.

Thousands more, on Tuesday, claimed a $7 win, 10,588 people, or $14 win, $3,830, prize, either matching three balls, or three balls with Power Play.

Did you get two balls and the Power Ball? You’re looking at a $7 or $14 win, depending if you opted for Power Play. More than 11,000 North Carolina Powerball tickets were in this category.

More than 300,000 Powerball tickets across the state were either $4 winners or $8 winners, depending on if you got one ball and the PB, one ball and the PB with Power Play, just the PB, or just the PB with Power Play.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot, all five balls plus the PB, are 1 in 292,201,338.