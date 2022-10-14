WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCN) — President Joe Biden released a statement Friday in response to Thursday’s mass shooting in Raleigh.

Police chief names victims of Raleigh mass shooting; 5 dead, 2 injured

He said he and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, are grieving with the Raleigh families whose loved ones were killed.

“We are thinking of yet another community shaken and shattered as they mourn the loss of friends and neighbors, including an off-duty police officer,” the president’s statement reads.

In part, the statement thanks law enforcement and first responders who responded to the scene.

The president says his administration is working closely with Gov. Roy Cooper to help with the investigation.

The president went on to call for the passing of an assault weapons ban.

“Enough. We’ve grieved and prayed with too many families who have had to bear the terrible burden of these mass shootings,” Biden said. “Too many families have had spouses, parents, and children taken from them forever.”

In just the five months since Buffalo and Uvalde, President Biden said there are too many mass shootings across America, including ones that do not make national news.

In the statement, he references signing the gun safety bill into law earlier this year to stop gun violence in the U.S., but says we must do more by passing the assault weapons ban.

“House Democrats have already passed it. The Senate should do the same,” Biden said. “Send it to my desk and I’ll sign it.”

President Biden’s full statement is below: