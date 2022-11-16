CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be in North Carolina Thanksgiving Week, the White House announced Wednesday.

On Monday the pair will participate in a Friendsgiving at Marine corps Air Station in Cherry Point.

The event will provide holiday meals for service members and military families as part of the White House Joining Forces Initiative.

The timing of the events has not yet been announced.