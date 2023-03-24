DURHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — President Joe Biden is set to travel to North Carolina next week to begin his “Investing in America Tour,” White House officials said.

The president plans to visit Wolfspeed, a semiconductor manufacturer in Durham on Tuesday.

No additional details about Biden’s visit were immediately released.

Wolfspeed Inc received nearly $800 million in state and local incentives to open the facility in Chatham County.

The facility produces semiconductors that are used in EV charging stations and many other products.

Wolfspeed is expected to invest more than $5 billion by 2030 and add 1,802 employees between 2026 and 2030. These positions will pay an average minimum salary of $77,753.