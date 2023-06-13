WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Pride Month in Winston-Salem found itself in the crosshairs this past weekend.

A protest, a vandalism and a contentious social media move have been at issue with the city as the month, focused on LGBTQ+ rights, has continued on.

Pride banner vandalism

On Friday, the Winston-Salem Police Department said that early in the morning it was discovered that the city’s Pride flag, displayed outside of City Hall, had been cut in half. The banner had been sponsored by the Winston-Salem Human Relations Commission. They are also sponsoring a Pride street mural installation at Sixth and Trade Streets and the city’s Pride festival.

Mayor Allen Joines had strong words for the vandalism.

“I view this act as an apparent hate crime. I want to state in the strongest terms that the City of Winston-Salem and the City Council fully support Pride Winston-Salem, their upcoming events and Pride Month. The city is acting swiftly to repair the banner in the interim and replace it with a new banner as soon as possible,” Joines said in a released statement.

A banner outside of Winston-Salem City Hall was found cut in half on the morning of June 9, 2023, in an apparent case of vandalism. (Photo courtesy of the City of Winston-Salem)

Wanda Allen-Abraha, Winston-Salem’s director of human relations/diversity, equity and inclusion, said that they are installing a replacement banner Monday.

“We want to assure the members of the LGBTQIA+ community that we empathize with and are sensitive to their concerns about such incidents,” Allen-Abraha said. “I have asked Police Chief William Penn to investigate this as a potential hate crime.”

The Winston-Salem Police Department sent out a press release, saying that they are investigating this vandalism and working “to determine possible motives.”

Social media icon issue

Pride Month has been somewhat fraught for Winston-Salem, after receiving backlash for uploading and then removing a Pride-themed social media icon just days before this vandalism.

The city of Winston-Salem shared the following statement on their social media after the situation. “The city apologizes for the hurt that was created yesterday among members of the LGBTQ+ community when an unauthorized version of the city logo with a Pride background was briefly posted on our Facebook page and then removed. We should have immediately posted an explanation of why we replaced the logo and stated that the city fully supports Pride Month. We mishandled the situation and regret it.”

Radar Brewery drag protest

On Saturday, the day after the banner was slashed, an event at Radar Brewing in Winston-Salem that featured drag performers was disrupted by a group of Proud Boys, a self-described “Western chauvinist” organization that claims to stand for “anti-white guilt” and “anti-political correctness,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which designates them as a hate group associated with white nationalism.

James Douglas reported that around 11 a.m. when the event started, multiple Proud Boys showed up at the event, representing “Northwest, Catawba Valley, Eastside and Cape Fear chapters” of the group. They waved flags and signs and shouted at attendees.

Police were called multiple times, by attendees and a neighboring business, Douglas writes.

The brewery had this to say:

“This past Saturday a group of people arrived at our taproom to protest a private, ticketed event that featured a series of drag performances. Police were contacted and dispatched to monitor the situation, and in the end the event was able to continue as planned. Our goal is, and has always been, to provide our guests with the best customer experience possible.” Eric Peck, co-owner Radar Brewing Company

Anti-trans banner found south of Dunn, North Carolina. (Photo courtesy of the Cape Fear Proud Boys)

Proud Boys have been showing up at drag events, most often ones that have an all-ages attendance policy, more and more regularly in the past few years. The Cape Fear Proud Boys have visibly protested events in Cary, Raleigh and other cities in the eastern part of the state, with citizens in Wilmington expressing concern over their attendance of school board meetings while masked.

Earlier in the month, multiple banners painted with anti-trans slogans, including debunked allegations against North Carolina healthcare systems, appeared across eastern North Carolina. While they did not take credit for putting up the banners themselves, the Cape Fear Proud Boys did provide photos of the banners.

Proud Boys have been visible at events like the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in 2017, organized by then-Proud Boy Jason Kessler and the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Multiple Proud Boys were found guilty of seditious conspiracy in connection to that riot.

In North Carolina, “high-ranking” Proud Boy and Kernersville native Charles Donohue pleaded guilty to conspiracy for his role in Jan. 6 and was tapped to testify in the seditious conspiracy trial of the Proud Boy leadership, though he never took the stand.