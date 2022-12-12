SPIVEYS CORNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sampson County Sheriff said deputies are investigating after someone found two puppies taped inside of a box.

(Sampson County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said someone was walking by Halls Store on High Horse Road in Spiveys Corner when they saw a box and stopped to investigate and called 911.

When deputies arrived, they found that the taped box contained two puppies trapped inside.

(Sampson County Sheriff’s Office) (Sampson County Sheriff’s Office)

The puppies are safe at the animal shelter as of Sunday morning, according to Sheriff Thornton.

It is not clear when the box was left outside the store or how long the puppies were trapped.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Jessica Byrd at 910-385-2172.