CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Waiting may be the one word synonymous with any state’s Department of Motor Vehicles.

In North Carolina, they’re trying to change that with a new system implemented on May 1, 2023. Appointments are now only allowed before noon, after 12 it’s all walk-ins.

So, in our latest Queen City Question, we decided to see just how long it would take us to get to the front of the line.

We showed up at 11:50 and to our surprise the lines that our cameras captured just a few days prior at the Brookshire Blvd. location were not there.

With no line, it only took me less than 10 minutes to get my ticket, but after that, the real wait started. According to DMV commissioner Wayne Goodwin, the average wait time after checking in is 17 minutes. For me, it would be over an hour and a half before my number was called.

So, what’s at the root of the problem? From what I saw and heard from DMV agents, it’s a lack of staff. An agent told me they’ve been understaffed for a while now. The good news is the state is doing something about it and says they’re making progress.

“Very pleased that we are making strong headway with filling DMV driver license examiner vacancies, we had vacancies of close to 33%. Last year we hired about 100 new examiners.

Since January of this year, we’ve hired another 85 examiner’s and we have about another 100 150 to go statewide,” said Goodwin.

The bad news until those vacancies are filled, you may find yourself doing the one thing synonymous with most state’s DMVs… a whole lot of waiting.

