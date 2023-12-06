JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services set up inside Ragsdale High School Tuesday to test students for tuberculosis, which is something health experts say is extremely rare.

The health department has confirmed just one case. They did not share how many students and teachers they tested Tuesday, and it’s leaving parents feeling uneasy.

“There is a worry because you don’t want to send everyone into a panic. But as a parent, there is a worry that there may be more infected than what is being told,” said Ashley Mitchell, whose daughter is a Junior at RHS.

Mitchell got a letter Monday notifying her that her daughter was exposed to the confirmed case of tuberculosis.

“How?” Mitchell said. “That’s super scary, and it’s been years since you heard of anybody getting tuberculosis, so it’s really just a panic going on.”

Mitchell isn’t sure what class her daughter was in when she came into contact with the person or who is the confirmed case. Her daughter and a handful of other students showed up to RHS Tuesday with masks.

The mom says her daughter had minimal disruptions to her day and no change of classrooms or extra cleaning, but she wonders why school leaders didn’t make any adjustments to the day or allow remote learning.

“We want everybody to understand that there’s no one that’s at immediate risk of healthcare problems related to exposure to this particular case,” said Tammy Koonce with the GCDHHS.

Health leaders say they’re monitoring the person who tested positive to see if they develop symptoms.

“It’s pretty rare,” Koonce said. “We’re always on the lookout for people that might be at risk for having tuberculosis, and we’re constantly providing tests to individuals.”

According to Koonce, the county saw 10 cases total in 2022.

Now, it’s a waiting game for test results to see if the disease has spread.

“I don’t think I’ll rest assured until I know what the test says and what the school is going to do from here on out,” Mitchell said.

Students had to bring back a signed permission slip in order to be tested for tuberculosis.

Health officials say it will be two to three days before they can analyze those test results.