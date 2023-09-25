ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Arrests were made last week after there was drug dealing — while armed — outside and inside a convenience store in Enfield, police said.

The bust happened after residents in the Halifax County town first began complaining to police about drugs being sold by people armed with handguns outside and inside of the 301 Market at 521 S. McDaniel St., according to a news release from the Enfield Police Department.

Police began an investigation based on the tips and then raided the business on Monday, Sept. 18, the news release said.

During the “301 Mart Investigation,” agents and officers found and seized marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia, “crack” or base cocaine and paraphernalia, and two handguns and other items, officers said.

Enfield police released several photos from the raid of the store, including the seized items.

Keamonta Zatrea Jones was arrested and faces several charges, police said.

Jones was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed gun without a permit.

Another man, Joseph Daniel Davis, was cited on the charges of simple misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, police said.

Jones was transported to the Halifax County Magistrates, where he was issued a $10,000 secured bond.