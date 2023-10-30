RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While Raleigh’s reputation as a great place to live has grown exponentially over the last several years, the area is not really seen as a hot destination for leisure travel.

But that could be changing soon. Not only is Raleigh-Durham International Airport expanding with a new runway and new international flights and airlines, a new high-rise luxury hotel is also being planned downtown.

A small boutique hotel, however, has already caught the eye of a well-established travel guide.

Heights House Hotel, located in Raleigh’s historic Boylan Heights neighborhood, has been named one of the 60 best hotels in the world by Fodor’s.

The travel guide has listed the renovated mansion-turned-boutique hotel as one of the 20 best hotels in North America, one of the regional lists that make up their overall “world’s best” guide for 2024.

Photo by Hannah Leyva/CBS 17

The Italianate-style property, originally completed in 1860, was renovated and restored by Sarah and Jeff Shepherd.

“With only nine rooms, the intimate setting feels like an inside peek into a Southern aristocrat’s fabulously stylish manor,” Rachael Levitt writes for Fodor’s. “In their overhaul of the mansion, the Shepards ensured a perfect harmony of up-to-date amenities with vintage charm. Original hardwood floors, clawfoot tubs, pocket doors and 10 fireplaces are just a few of Heights House Hotel’s authentic features.”

The property’s common spaces and outdoor areas are praised, as well as the neighborly hospitality.

“It’s the heirloom-meets-modernity ethos that can be felt in each room and space in the hotel, but even more so in its vibe. A diverse mix of guests find sanctuary in the property’s welcoming atmosphere,” says Levitt, noting that neighbors come for after-work drinks and “Raleigh residents are known to book respite weeknight staycations.”

The sophistication and luxury of the property combined with the familiarity of a boutique hotel helped Heights House earn its place on Fodor’s list.

“The perfect balance of elegant authenticity and intimate comfort makes for an incredibly charming, one-of-a-kind stay,” Levitt says.

Heights House Hotel is located at 308 S. Boylan Ave. in Raleigh.