RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A memorial to honor the life of an 11-year-old girl killed over the weekend continues to grow. Police say she died after a truck hit her while traveling behind her dance company in the Raleigh Christmas Parade.

“It was really when we saw the truck come running down faster than any other parade float. That’s when we realized something was really wrong,” said Tejas Kakade as he explained to CBS 17 what he saw Saturday morning.

Kakade and his girlfriend were back at the parade memorial on Monday. It was their first time back since Saturday. They just were feet away when they witnessed the wreck that took the life of an 11-year-old. On Monday, Kakade said they were hoping to start the process of closure.

“She herself was a dancer at a very young age. She was part of a dance company and she came and did this parade multiple times, many years in a row. She knows what it’s like to be on the floor dancing,” Kakade said.

Witnesses, including CBS 17 photojournalist Al Currie, have said they heard the driver yelling about his breaks not working, however police are still looking into exactly what happened.

“I think someone definitely needs to be held accountable. I don’t think this should have ever happened. I think people need to check their trucks before they bring them to something like a parade,” said Kakade.

CBS 17 looked for answers about the requirements or regulations involving parade floats or the vehicles that tow them.

The Greater Raleigh Merchant’s Association’s website says they approve non-professional floats or supply professional floats as rentals. While they could not be reached in person or via phone, Jennifer Martin, executive director of the Greater Raleigh Merchants Association released a statement.

“The Greater Raleigh Merchants Association team is heartbroken over the tragic events that occurred on Saturday. We are actively assisting the Raleigh Police Department’s investigation and as such, we are not in a position to comment further at this time.”

Mark Harris operates Triangle Float Company. They supply some of the floats for the parade.

“I’ve been doing this since I was a little boy with my dad in the Raleigh Christmas parade and this is the first time this has ever happened,” said Harris.

Harris didn’t supply the float or vehicle involved in this weekend’s incident but says he checks his own floats for safety before bringing them to parades.

“I do go over my floats and honestly, to be perfectly honest, the reason it impacted us so much was because it could have easily been us,” said Harris- who believes this was an accident.

He couldn’t speak to the mechanics of what went wrong on Saturday but feels for the family.

“What did happen is it is really just an unfortunate tragedy,” said Harris

Kakade feels for them too.

“She was just getting started. She found a passion in dance. She had a whole life ahead of her. We can’t ignore that. Who knows what she could have done and where she could have gone,” he said.

The driver’s five charges include three misdemeanor and two infractions. If found guilty, misdemeanor could carry jail time of up to 60 days for first offenses. It would ultimately be up to a judge to decide if any sentence is served consecutively or concurrently.