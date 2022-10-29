RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh day care owner has been arrested on accusations of statutory sex offense with a child.

Police arrested 58-year-old Malay Jindal on Thursday.

Friday, he made his first appearance in front of a judge at the Wake County Courthouse.

Jindal is one of the owners of the Goddard School Raleigh.

Court documents obtained by CBS 17 said Jindal engaged in a sex act with a five-year-old child.

The date of the offense was listed as July, but Jindal wasn’t arrested until Thursday.

An attorney for the state told the judge today the child and the child’s mother claim the child was touched inappropriately.

Jindal’s attorney told the judge that on the reported date he had been covering for another teacher that was out for lunch.

“Obviously Mr. Jindal has denied the allegations. We’ve cooperated from the beginning, gave access to the Raleigh police of the entire premises. They interviewed teachers, they interviewed Mr. Jindal,” Jindal’s attorney said in court Friday.

In a statement, the Goddard School said it was made aware of the investigation over the summer.

It said the owners “immediately alerted parents and a follow-up was sent to parents alerting them of the charges when they were filed yesterday.”

The owners also told CBS 17 they are “fully cooperating with local authorities, the North Carolina State Licensor and Goddard Systems throughout the investigation.”

Jindal’s bond has been set at $2 million.

He will be electronically monitored and cannot have any contact with the minor. His next court date is set for Nov. 17.

Statement From Goddard Systems:

Our first priority, every day, is to ensure the safety and well-being of the children in our care. We are deeply concerned by the nature and seriousness of these allegations. The owners of The Goddard School of Raleigh (North) have taken this matter very seriously and have been fully cooperating with local authorities, the North Carolina state licensor and Goddard Systems throughout the investigation. The accused owner denies the allegations and will make every effort to refute them.

When they were made aware of the investigation over the summer, the owners immediately alerted parents. A follow up communication was sent to parents informing them of the charges, which were filed yesterday.

Importantly, Goddard Systems and the North Carolina state licensor have strict policies for childcare operators and faculty. Every Goddard School owner and faculty member must undergo regular background checks in accordance with applicable state guidelines and conducted by the relevant authorities. There are never any exceptions.

Goddard Systems, the franchisor of The Goddard School, will have experienced personnel on-site to ensure the children’s experience and educational programs are not disrupted. We remain committed to creating the safest and most nurturing environment for all children in our schools.