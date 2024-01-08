CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man was arrested on Sunday for exposing his genitals to a Cary hair removal clerk in November, according to arrest warrants.

On Nov. 2, 2023, Courtney Lawan Mitchell, 45, walked into Sugaring NYC — a hair removal salon in Cary on Kildaire Farm Road, according to an arrest warrant. Mitchell then exposed himself in the front lobby to the clerk, according to an arrest warrant.

A warrant was issued for the Raleigh resident on Nov. 11, 2023 for misdemeanor indecent exposure, and he was arrested on Sunday. According to a release order, Mitchell is banned from Sugaring NYC.

Mitchell was convicted for a previous indecent exposure at an N.C. State University library in Aug. 2023. According to court records, he was sentenced to 60 days in jail, which ran concurrently with a sentence he was already serving for an unrelated prior conviction.

Mitchell received a $2,000 bond for his new charge and will appear in court on Feb. 12.