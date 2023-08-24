RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The day after classes began for the fall semester at NC State, a man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure in an on-campus library.

NC State spokesperson Lauren Barker said it was at about 12 p.m. Tuesday when NC State Police received a report from a female student at the DH Hill Library on the university’s north campus.

The student said that a man had “exposed his genitals” to her inside the library and she contacted police shortly after, by which time the suspect had left the area.

Later Tuesday, campus police were again contacted by the same female student who told them the man had returned to the same library.

Officers were able to locate and detain a man matching the description provided. Barker said the female student was able to positively identify the detained person as the suspect she witnessed earlier.

Courtney Lawan Mitchell, 45, of Raleigh has been identified as that suspect and was arrested and charged for indecent exposure.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Mitchell, after providing multiple fake names and dates of birth, was also charged with resisting a public officer.

Barker further confirmed that there was no physical contact between the suspect and the student who reported the incident, nor were there any threats or weapons involved.