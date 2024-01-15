RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s own Hanley House was crowned Miss America’s Teen in Orlando Saturday night.

She won both evening gown and fitness preliminary competitions, garnering $6,000 in scholarships ahead of the pageant’s finale.

As part of the prize package, Hanley will receive a $60,000 scholarship or a four-year scholarship to the University of Alabama.

“To God be the Glory! I have been praying all day long. The power of prayer is real. I am so grateful for this opportunity because of him. I am also grateful for my family and supporters,” said Hanley.

Her friends held a watch party Saturday night and are still beaming with so much pride.

“I feel like I personally won with her. I was shaking. We are so proud of her hard work,” said Jalexi Huckeba.

Hanley is a student at Cleveland High School in Johnston County. She plans to further her education by studying architecture and design while performing on University of North Carolina’s “Carolina Girls” dance team.