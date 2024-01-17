NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 04: A view of Audemars Piguet watches on display during Material Good’s Third Anniversary on October 4, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Material Good)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh city leaders voted unanimously Tuesday to award $337,000 in incentives to an ultra-luxury Swiss watchmaker relocating its service center to the city.

Audemars Piguet is a Swiss manufacturer of ultra-luxury watches, headquartered in Le Brassus, Switzerland.

The company is moving its North American service center from Tampa, Florida, and will hire 105 jobs — with an average salary of $92,376, according to the city of Raleigh.

Audemars Piguet will invest $22 million in a 63,000-square-foot facility at Raleigh Iron Works, the city and Wake County Economic Development said.

The company’s watches fetch very high prices with a used Royal Oak model with perpetual calendar, transparent dial, 18K white gold and diamonds listing for $689,000. A new Royal Oak steel chronograph with purple dial lists for $236,912.

Raleigh Iron Works is a 19-acre mixed-use development with apartments and restaurants along Atlantic Avenue near Whitaker Mill Road.

“Audemars Piguet is joining a dynamic community with diverse industry, first-class talent, and a wonderful quality of life,” Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said in a news release. “We are excited to welcome this global luxury watch brand to Raleigh.”

The site is an “adaptive reuse development” that once made naval artillery shells, was the home of Peden Steel and the Bowtruss building was relocated to the site.

Under the deal with the city of Raleigh’s Business Investment Grant program, Audemars Piguet has until the end of 2027 to make the job hires.

The size of the center makes it the largest new-to-market office lease of the year so far in Raleigh, according to Wake County Economic Development.

Audemars Piguet was founded by Jules Louis Audemars and Edward Auguste Piguet in the Vallée de Joux in 1875, acquiring the name Audemars Piguet & Cie in 1881.