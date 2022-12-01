RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police released new body camera video Thursday of the October mass shooting in the middle of a Raleigh neighborhood.

When Raleigh police started moving in on the 15-year-old suspect, they said he had already gone on a shooting rampage.

Investigators say the 15-year-old killed five people, including his brother and a Raleigh Police officer, and injured another person in his neighborhood on Oct. 13.

A K-9 tracked down the suspect to his hiding spot in a shed.

Officers start clearing the area and closing in.

Officer Casey Clark is shot down. He appears to keep firing after he’s hit.

Police officers return with a hail of gunfire in the suspect’s direction.

Officers pull Clark back from the line. Others run for cover hiding behind trees.

“Where are the shots coming from?” asks one officer.

“That way,” said Clark.

“Where is he hit?” asks another officer referring to Clark.

“Right knee, put his tourniquet on,” said an officer.

There is mostly silence in the woods after the hail of gunfire.

“Officer down. Officer has been shot,” one officer calls out on the radio.

Police are focused on two things: tracking the teen suspect.

“Anybody got eyes on him?” asks one officer.

They’re also caring for their own.

“Casey, how you doing?” asks one officer.

“I am nauseous, but I’m alright,” says Clark.

“You’re going to be ok, brother,” says the officer to Clark.

They wait for the whir of the chopper and the rescue.

“Here, take him; I’m staying,” says an officer.

They carry the officer to safety.

Officer Clark was released from the hospital shortly after the shooting rampage.

The accused shooter, who was shot in the head the night of the mass shooting, was released from the hospital and transferred to a detention center last month.