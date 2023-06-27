RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Police conducted a manhunt Monday afternoon, searching for a man with a gun before the manhunt ended when police said the suspect took his own life.

When Raleigh Police surrounded Millbrook Road near Glenwood Avenue to search for an armed person, Anna Ellison knew not to leave her house. It was not the swarm of police cars that alerted her, it was a notification sent straight to her cell phone, with the title “Public Safety Alert.”

“That was new for me, first time I had seen that one,” Ellison said.

Wake County Emergency Operations Manager Darshan Patel said the county has sent out similar alerts using contact info from databases.

As for as a public safety alert going out through this system, “from what we have control over, this was the first time we had used it for that,” Patel said.

The Wireless Emergency Alerts work similar to Amber Alerts. Patel said every cellphone in a roughly half mile radius of the location automatically received it.

Police asked for alert action

Raleigh Police asked for the county to send out the alert.

“We just didn’t have a lot of information at that time,” Raleigh Police Major Derek Ford said. “We didn’t know what the intentions of this individual were so the decision was made to send that out just so everybody could shelter in place because the person did flee. We did hear a gunshot, at that point in time we didn’t know what the intentions were.”

Patel expects the system to be used for public safety more often due to positive feedback from the public and officials wanting to communicate messages as quickly as possible. At the same time, Patel said the communications center does not want to send out too many alerts to a point where people start silencing them.

In the days following the mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood, CBS 17 spoke to neighbors who asked why they never received any alert.

CBS 17 asked Patel if Monday’s response was a result of a learning experience from Hedingham.

“I think so, you know, after that, I think all of our public safety partners across the county kind of looked at how public alert warning fits into the their responses, as well as kind of understanding what the community wants,” Patel said.

An all-clear notification was sent out about 45 minutes after the initial alert.

Sarah McCracken received the alert Monday and was very pleased with how the emergency system functioned.

“It had me updated and enough time where I could go and make sure all my doors were locked and all my blinds were drawn, and I could get upstairs to safety,” she said.

ReadyWake alerts here is another way the county alerts people about emergencies. People can sign up by clicking here.

You can pick the address you want notifications sent to, for example your home or your child’s school, and how you want to be notified. Unlike the Wireless Emergency Alerts, the ReadyWake alerts will be sent to you no matter where you are.