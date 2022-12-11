QUEEN CITY NEWS – A protest march in Raleigh called for an end to the North Carolina death penalty.

More than 100 people took to the streets Saturday demanding action from Governor Roy Cooper. Organizers are calling for an end to the death penalty and asking the governor to commute the state’s 135 current death sentences.

Of those currently on death row, organizers say all but a handful were sentenced more than two decades ago.

The state has not carried out an execution since 2006.