RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randolph County family lost decades of memories in an instant, and they’re fighting to get everything back.

Anita McPherson has lived along Beeson Farm Road for more than 30 years. She and her husband own the home. They raised a daughter and a son there, celebrated Christmas and welcomed new animal family members.

Anita and her daughter Bridgett moved to Greensboro with her son temporarily while Anita’s husband is in hospice care. His cancer battle has been tough on her family. On Monday, things got even tougher.

“This is like an extra layer of grief we have to deal with now,” Bridgett said.

Anita’s dad went by their home in Randolph County to check on things when he noticed an envelope taped to the door.

“It said ‘Call me soon. Your house is foreclosed,'” Anita said.

Seeing the disaster

When Anita’s dad looked inside, he saw everything in their home was gone.

“So I called the lawyer, and they said … ‘you were served with papers,’ and I said, ‘No one is at the house. You couldn’t have possibly served papers,’ and he told me the name of the person that signed, and I said … ‘that’s my next-door neighbor,'” he said.

Furniture, appliances, photographs, important paperwork and even the carpet are now lost.

“You don’t just dump everything without any notice. It just doesn’t make any sense,” Anita said.

After doing more digging, Anita discovered the people who ended up at the wrong address and cleared out her home were a part of O&G Homes.

“They just said, ‘We’ll be glad to come in and put in new floors, ‘ and I’m like you just threw my life in the landfill, and you think flooring is what I’m worried about,” Anita said.

The company brought a small portion of her belongings back, but Anita knows there’s more. She tells FOX8 when she asked where the rest of her home was, she didn’t get a straight answer.

Pictures gone forever

Anita and her daughter Bridgett say they feel violated.

“It felt like someone came in and took a part of us, and they did. They took a part of our home, and they never even said they were sorry,” Anita said.

Anita is planning to hire an attorney and file a civil suit, but some things can never be replaced.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

“Baby pictures, our wedding pictures. I don’t have pictures of that. there’s no way to recover that,” Anita said.

FOX8 reached out to a representative of O&G Homes.

Someone answered the phone and said a representative would call us, but as of this writing, we have not heard back.