RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randolph County student died after a crash in Ramseur on Sunday

FOX8 is told EMS workers got a call at 12:03 a.m. about a crash in the Patterson Grove Road area of Ramseur involving a female teenager and a “flipped” UTV.

First responders were on the scene by 12:08 a.m., and it was reported CPR was already in progress.

The patient was declared dead at 12:40 a.m., EMS officials say.

Jessica Hollady (photo submitted by family)

Jessica Hollady, 17, died on Patterson Grove Road in Ramseur, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

She was a junior at Eastern Randolph High School.

