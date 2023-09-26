REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Noah Truskowski had big plans on Monday for his little brother to make a wish come true.

“I couldn’t sleep last night. I was lying in bed tossing and turning just thinking about it,” Noah said. “He means everything to me.”

10-year-old Bryce Cabe is battling cancer and the latest news from the doctor is his life will be cut short, but his final wish is to go to high school with his big brother.

After talking to the principal, school board and superintendent, Noah was able to pull off a warm welcome and a big celebration for the first graduate in the class of 2024: his little brother Bryce.

The marching band waited for Bryce’s arrival on his first day at Reidsville High School to greet their new classmate on the wrestling team.

“His favorite thing is wrestling,” Noah said. The team handed over a championship ring, shirt and a belt for their champion.

The wrestling team and Noah walked with Bryce through the halls of RHS. Inside, students were lining the halls with signs welcoming Bryce.

“It’s just been really a dream come true just to see him here. I’ve been thinking about it for a month now. It’s all I can think about … It means so much and touched me,” Noah said.

After a tour inside, it was time for the big moment: a trip inside the auditorium where Bryce walked across the stage in his cap and gown.

“It’s something I didn’t think I would ever see For him to have that is amazing,” said Bryce’s mom, Shannon Truskowski.

Bryce was emotional in those moments on stage. The only thing he could do was hold his brother and say, “Thank you.”

“You can’t describe it. He is everything. He has really changed my life just being him,” Noah said.

The day full of emotions has brought the family a little joy during these tough times.

“He was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma in 2021. A years’ worth of chemo. Ten weeks of radiation total,” Shannon said. “This third time when it came back, they said there is nothing else they can do, and his life would be significantly cut short … Right now, we are looking at weeks.”

The family has been keeping themselves busy with hunting and fishing trips, but nothing could compare to hearing the words, “Class of 2024 please welcome your first graduate, Bryce Cabe,” from Rockingham County Superintendent John Stover.

“To not think you are ever going to see your son graduate and then to see him in a cap and gown is life-changing,” Shannon said.

The nearly 180 high school seniors were there to cheer on their new classmate.

“He is a warrior … He shows nothing is impossible when you have faith and are strong-willed,” Noah said.