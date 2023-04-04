CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Remains found on the banks of the Savannah River in January have been identified as a North Carolina woman killed by a man she met online.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, KC Lee Johnson was a transgender woman.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The Wilmington Police Department said Johnson was reported missing on Jan. 14. It was later determined she had been killed by 26-year-old William Haven Hicks, of South Carolina, shortly after meeting him on social media.

The Chatham County Police Department announced Tuesday that the remains had been positively identified as the 27-year-old Johnson after an autopsy by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Hicks was charged with Johnson’s murder in January and was extradited back to South Carolina, according to NBC affiliate WECT.