RALEIGH (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Sitting on the Republican side of the aisle, North Carolina Representative Tricia Cotham all but confirmed her intention to switch parties from Democrat to Republican. The anticipated move would grant the GOP a supermajority.

The North Carolina Democratic Party called it a “betrayal,” and “deceit of the highest order.”

“Generally, things don’t go this far without it being done,” said Weddington Mayor Craig Horn.

Horn is a former member of the North Carolina House and has worked alongside Cotham. He touted her relationship with Governor Roy Cooper and representatives on both sides of the aisle.

According to NC House Speaker Tim Moore, Wednesday morning, GOP leaders and Cotham are holding a press conference for the major announcement. If the longtime democrat from Mecklenburg County makes the switch, the power struggle would shift, and North Carolina House Republicans would secure a supermajority.

“We all understand a majority is one more than half,” Horn said. “The supermajority is three-fifths which is what’s required in order to override a governor’s veto, which is the real fundamental issue here.”

According to the N.C. Legislative Library, Cooper has vetoed 76 bills, twice as many bills as all other North Carolina Governors combined.

“I think it may lower the temperature of the water in so far as the Governor has got to come to the table versus no and no and another no,” Horn said.

Cooper sent Queen City News the following statement on Cotham’s expected departure from Democrats:

“This is a disappointing decision. Rep. Cotham’s votes on women’s reproductive freedom, election laws, LGBTQ rights and strong public schools will determine the direction of the state we love. It’s hard to believe she would abandon these long-held principles and she should still vote the way she has always said she would vote when these issues arise, regardless of party affiliation.”

With a supermajority, the question is whether Republicans will capitalize on a veto-proof majority.

“The idea that the Republicans are going to run roughshod over the rest of the state,” Horn said, “I don’t buy that.”

Cotham is expected to announce her intention Wednesday morning.