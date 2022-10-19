GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Trash troubles at a Greensboro apartment complex have persisted for weeks.

It’s a complaint people share with us more often these days. A FOX8 viewer emailed us about garbage overflowing the dumpster at Foxfire Village off West Vandalia Road. People who live there said the problem stinks.

“I have seen the trash not being removed, but it wasn’t as bad,” said Clarissa Taylor, who lives at the complex. “This is the worst that I’ve seen it.”

Taylor looks out her window and sees trash surrounding a dumpster. Across the parking lot, there’s another one overflowing and attracting flies and rodents.

“I’ve seen opossums, raccoons,” she said. “I’ve seen all kinds of scavengers.”

Taylor is now worried about her health and the view, which has changed since she moved into the Foxfire Village apartments almost a year ago.

“It’s just terrible,” she said. “The kids can’t even play. You don’t want them here around the trash. It’s just, it’s very sad.”

She filed complaints for weeks with her property management company, the homeowner’s association and the City of Greensboro.

When FOX8 crews arrived at the property around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, they spotted two Greensboro Code Enforcement officers, who said several people in the complex have filed complaints in the past week. The problem is there’s only so much the city can do.

Here is how these trash problems are handled: the homeowner’s association, Cedar Management Group, is responsible for making sure the trash is cleared. The HOA now has 10 days to get things picked up.

“As a resident, it’s very disappointing because we have expectations,” said Taylor.

If it doesn’t happen, code enforcement officers will fine the HOA and send a contractor to get rid of the garbage.

Taylor is happy to know action is being taken, but worries it won’t put an end to the problem.

“I just want to know moving forward what’s going to stop things like this from happening in the future,” she said. “That’s my concern.”

FOX8 reached out to Cedar Management Group to get Taylor’s question answered and to find out why the trash hasn’t been picked up in weeks. We have not gotten a response.