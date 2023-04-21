Johnny Zinnerman, right, celebrates his win with his wife Janice. (Courtesy: N.C. Education Lottery)

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Johnny Zinnerman of Hoffman bought a $5 scratch-off Thursday morning, drove home, started scratching the ticket outside, and began celebrating when he uncovered a $250,000 win.

“I jumped up and threw my hands in the air,” Zinnerman told the N.C. Education Lottery.

He said at that exact moment his son drove up in his car and witnessed his celebratory moment.

“He said he thought I was having a heart attack or something,” Zinnerman laughed.

Zinnerman, 58, bought his 20X The Cash ticket from the Hoffman Mini Mart on U.S. 1 in Hoffman, between Rockingham and Aberdeen.

“I kept looking at it the rest of the afternoon to make sure it was real,” he said. “I’m just grateful and thankful.”

Zinnerman collected his prize at lottery headquarters Friday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $178,126.

He said he wants to use his winnings to pay some bills and do some home repairs. He also said he has 14 grandchildren and plans to use the money to take care of them.