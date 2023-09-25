RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people have been arrested after more than 240 grams of cocaine, 1,300 grams of marijuana and 2,000 grams of methamphetamine were found, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team and Moore County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit used a search warrant on a residence on Rosalyn Road in the Cordova community for illegal narcotics.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

When investigators arrived, they found two males in the front yard and another inside a vehicle. They are identified as 25-year-old Danarius Lamond Gates, 23-year-old Antonio McRae Jr. and 26-year-old Christopher Lamont Chavis.

Gates lives at the residence that was searched, McRae lives at the residence next door and Chavis lives in Greensboro, officials said.

While searching the target apartment, officials found 200 grams of methamphetamine, 227 dosage units of MDMA pills, 12 dosage units of Oxycodone, 450 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $3,886.

A search warrant was also used for the other half of the duplex where McRae was staying, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators found 245 grams of crack cocaine, 852 grams of marijuana and $1,157.

Three vehicles, including the one Chavis was sitting in when officials arrived, were searched during the investigation.

Inside Chavis’ vehicle, investigators found 1,914 grams of methamphetamine, 249 grams of MDMA and two Glock 9mm handguns.

From the two other vehicles, one had a Glock 9mm handgun and the other had 23 grams of marijuana and a Taurus 9mm handgun.

Gates, the resident of the target apartment, was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking in methamphetamine

Possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule I controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell or distribute marijuana

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of Schedule I controlled substance

Maintain a dwelling for controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell or distribute methamphetamine

Possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule II controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

McRae, the resident of the duplex next to the target apartment, was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking in cocaine

Possession with intent to sell or distribute cocaine

Possession with intent to sell or distribute marijuana

Felony possession of marijuana

Felony possession of cocaine

Maintain a dwelling for a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Chavis, of Greensboro, was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking in methamphetamine

Possession with intent to sell or distribute methamphetamine

Trafficking MDMA

Possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule I controlled substance

Possession of Schedule I controlled substance

Possession of methamphetamine

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Gates and McRae were both processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $300,000 secured bond.

Chavis was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $550,000 secured bond on Richmond County charges and an additional $4,000 secured bond for the failure to appear warrants, according to officials.

In total, investigators seized 245 grams of cocaine, 1,302 grams of marijuana, 2,114 grams of methamphetamine, 476 MDMA dosage units, 4 handguns and $5,043.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says the total street value of illegal narcotics is estimated at $244,635.