RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Greensboro man has been arrested in connection to a homicide from August, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, Oct. 13, investigators arrested 39-year-old Demario Antwan McDonald with one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The shooting happened on Aug. 30 on High Street in Ellerbe, officials said.

McDonald was processed into the Richmond County Jail with no bond on the murder charge and a $6,000 secure bond for the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge.

His first court date is set for Nov. 1, 2023, in Richmond County District Court.