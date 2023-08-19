RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The public’s help is requested in finding a vehicle and driver involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP).

Troopers say a motorcycle was struck by an unidentified SUV on Airport Road near Seven Oaks Drive around 9 p.m. on Thursday, August 17. This is south of Rockingham.

Officials have not provided much information about the motorcycle driver but did say the crash was fatal.

Authorities believe the SUV involved was a 2014–2022 silver Jeep Grand Cherokee, which now has damage to the front right side.

Anyone with information about the SUV or its driver is asked to call the NCSHP office in Hamlet, N.C., at 910-557-9091 or dial *HP (*47).