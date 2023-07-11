ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — An internet outage interrupted service Tuesday at numerous driver license offices and license plate agencies in portions of central and eastern North Carolina, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles said.

Just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, officials said the internet connections were repaired. Officials said affected offices will reopen Wednesday as scheduled.

Lumen Technologies, a local telephone service provider, reported the outage around 9:15 a.m. after an apparent fiber cut between Raleigh and Benson.

The outage affected 30 driver license offices and license plate agencies in portions of the Fayetteville area, the Triangle, the Sandhills, Rural Piedmont, and Southern Coastal Plain, the DMV said.

The agency said they planned to reach out to customers to reschedule appointments at affected driver license offices. The NCDMV Customer Call Center in Bladen County was also affected by the outage.

Officials with Lumen said they were working to restore service as soon as possible.

The company did not have a timetable for when service could be restored.

NCDMV officials are reminding people that many driver services, such as driver license and vehicle registration renewals, vehicle tax payments, and address changes, can be completed online without visiting an office. People can visit the official NCDMV website at MyNCDMV.gov​ to learn if they can complete their business online.