ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A dispute over money caused a man to be fatally shot, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were called to a shooting at a home on Mizpah Road just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, September 20.

The first deputy on scene found a man who had been shot outside on the lawn, officials state. Despite attempts to save his life, EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Authorities named the man as 61-year-old Sylvester Steele who lived at the home.

Investigators report that an argument happened over money in which Steele was shot. Johnny Steele, 58, who also lives at the home, was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the shooting.

He is currently being held without bond in the Richmond County Jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities have not said if the two men were related. QCN has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for clarification.