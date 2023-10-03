RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One man has been arrested after he was found with drugs and a gun in his car, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, Sept, 28, deputies were conducting a checking station at the intersection of Old Laurinburg Road and Peggy Mill Road in Hamlet.

Erik Lamont Monroe Jr., 31, approached the checking station and told the deputies his driver’s license was revoked.

Officials say they smelled marijuana coming from inside the car as they were talking with Monroe.

When he stepped out of the car, deputies found marijuana, cocaine in a pill bottle, two sets of digital scales and a handgun.

Monroe was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule II controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell or distribute marijuana

He was placed into Richmond County Jail under a $10,000 secure bond. Monroe was also issued a citation for driving while his license was revoked.