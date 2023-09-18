ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has been arrested for possession of crack cocaine that was found during a traffic stop, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Lakeview Trail and Martin Street in Rockingham.

When a deputy approached the driver- 51-year-old Rodney Edward Wall- he noticed Wall trying to hide a pill bottle in the center console, officials said.

After Wall stepped out of the vehicle, investigators took the pill bottle and found crack cocaine inside.

Wall was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office. He was also served warrants for six counts of possession with intent to sell or distribute cocaine.

Richmond County officials say the Community Impact Team also had outstanding warrants on Wall for drug violations related to an investigation in the Fayetteville Street area of Hamlet.

Wall was processed in the Richmond County Jail under a $100,000 secure bond.