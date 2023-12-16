EAST ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is facing several charges after an incident that began as a traffic stop, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy says he stopped the car because a small child was not in a car seat and the car had a revoked license plate. The smell of marijuana led the deputy to search the car, finding 6.3 grams of fentanyl, 3 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.,

The driver of the car, 28-year-old Alexander Fitzgerald Blyther, or Rockingham, was arrested and charged with the following:

Trafficking opium or heroin

Possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II-controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

He was also issued several citations:

Driving while license revoked

No insurance

Roveked registration tag

Transporting a child without being properly restrained.

Blyther is being held at the Richmond County Jail without bond. He is expected in court on the mornings of Monday, January 8, 2024, and Thursday, January 18, 2024.