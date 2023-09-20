HAMLET, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has been hospitalized after a shooting on Saturday, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they received a call that a man appeared at the FirstHealth-Richmond emergency room with a gunshot wound on Saturday, September 16.

According to officials, the man was shot on Braddon Road in Hamlet, and the site of the shooting was processed by crime scene investigators.

The victim has since been flown to a trauma center for treatment, according to the authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-895-3232, contact the Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454 or call 911.