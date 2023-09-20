RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman has been arrested and a man is facing additional charges after investigators analyzed explicit images of children found two weeks ago, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, September 19, authorities say they served 31-year-old Jason Derek Lars Sadler, Jr. of Rockingham with additional warrants as part of the investigation following his initial arrest.

Jason Derek Lars Sadler, Jr. (RCSO)

On Tuesday, September 5, law enforcement seized 150 files containing child sexual abuse materials from a home on Spring Street after receiving a cyber tip that someone at the home had material related to child sexual abuse and exploitation of minors.

At that time, Sadler was charged with 20 counts of 2nd-degree exploitation of a minor. He is now also facing the following:

4 counts of 1st-degree sexual exploitation of a minor,

4 counts of indecent liberties with a minor

Statutory rape of 13-year-old

Sadler’s secured bond has been increased from $500,000 to $1,250,000, according to investigators.

Andrea Noel Verde (RCSO)

Officials say 24-year-old Andrea Noel Verde of Rockingham has also been arrested in connection to the case. She is charged with the following:

4 counts of 1st-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

4 counts of indecent liberties with a minor

4 counts of felony child abuse by sex act

The Sheriff’s Office says Verde is being held in the Richmond County Jail under a $1 million secured bond.

According to the North Carolina General Assembly (NCLEG), 2nd-degree exploitation of a minor mainly relates to the possession, distribution, or solicitation of visual sexual material of a minor.

NCLEG says 1st-degree sexual exploitation of a minor mainly relates to the facilitation of the same explicit material.

However, investigators have not revealed many details of the case or what prompted the charges.