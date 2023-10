ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are seeking a person in refence to a recent Rockingham larceny.

The Rockingham Police Department is asking for help identifying the man shown in the provided. Officers say if you know the person’s identity, send a Facebook inbox message or use the P3 tips app.

The photos show a Black man wearing a black shirt and black pants carrying a plastic bag full of clothes, plus a black medium-sized SUV. A Roses store is in the background.