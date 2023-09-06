RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is facing 20 criminal charges after law enforcement searched a Rockingham home, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, September 5, law enforcement from multiple agencies said they carried out a search warrant at a home on Spring Street after receiving a cyber tip that someone at the home had material related to child sexual abuse and exploitation of minors.

Authorities say they found 150 files containing child sexual abuse materials. Hamlet resident Jason Derek Lars Sadler, 31, was identified as the person in possession of the explicit files and was arrested.

He is charged with 20 counts of 2nd-degree exploitation of a minor and is being held on a $500,000 secured bond. Officials say the investigation is still ongoing.