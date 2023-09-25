RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman has been arrested after she was found with more than 285 grams of methamphetamine, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, Sept. 18, investigators with the Community Impact Team conducted a traffic stop on Old Cheraw Highway.

Investigators were in the area working an investigation into illegal narcotics being distributed, officials said.

When an investigator approached the vehicle, the driver gave him a name he knew was false.

Officials say the investigators knew her real name was Loren Hailey Radford, 29, from previous encounters.

Inside the vehicle, officials found 287 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, $321, assorted CashApp and Visa cards and assorted cell phones.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Radford was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking in methamphetamine

Possession with intent to sell or distribute methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Providing fictitious information to an officer

She was processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $150,000 secure bond. She was also issued citations for the traffic offenses.

Investigators say Radford was acting on behalf of her boyfriend- 44-year-old Joseph Charles Perakis- who was currently incarcerated in the Richmond County Jail.

Perakis is charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. He received an additional $100,000 secure bond and remains in the Richland County Jail.