RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — What started as a traffic stop for an expired car registration turned into a drug arrest after clear bags were found in both of a man’s socks, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that on August 31, they stopped a car on Mill Road for an expired registration plate. The driver of the car, 44-year-old Jeremy David Dollar, a resident of Rockingham, had a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in court.

According to authorities, while Dollar was being arrested, it was discovered that he had a clear bag of methamphetamine in his right sock and a bag of fentanyl in his left sock.

Dollar is being held on a $3,000 secured bond and is charged with the following: