ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Early Saturday morning deputies received a call that someone on Nannie Lane had been shot, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

This was around 3 a.m. on July 1. Deputies say they arrived to find two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to the hospital but later passed away from their injuries.

Investigators are working to find out what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and request to speak with an investigator or call Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454.