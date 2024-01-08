RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people are wanted for driving into a storage building, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the vehicle struck a storage building and the main building at the East Rockingham Senior Building at the East Rockingham Park on Sunday, Jan 7.

Credit: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

Around 9:20 a.m., the video shows a woman driving and a man in the passenger seat during the incident. After hitting the structure, they switch drivers and leave the scene.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the individuals is asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 910-895-3232 or Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454.