RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has been arrested for an assault that happened in September, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 30, a female was assaulted at the Field Trial Barns in Hoffman.

The victim was transported to the emergency room with a fractured nose, officials said.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, deputies arrested 43-year-old Quiana Clark for assault inflicting serious injury.

Clark was booked into the Richmond County Jail under a $25,000 secure bond.