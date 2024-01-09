Special Forces candidates assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School walk through a small stream during the final phase of field training known as Robin Sage near Pittsboro, North Carolina, Sept. 16, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WNCN) — A two-week wargame for candidates of the U.S. Special Forces will take place starting late next week across more than two dozen North Carolina counties, a few in South Carolina — and one in Tennesee, officials announced Monday.

The Robin Sage exercise involves students at the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, based out of Fort Liberty.

As Green Beret candidates are involved in a fictional guerrilla war, residents in some North Carolina counties may hear gunfire and see occasional flares, according to a news release from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center.

The gunfire will be blanks as the Special Forces students put their training to the test in the wargame nation called Pineland between January 19 through February 1.

Special Forces candidates assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School react to gunfire as they take part in the final phase of field training known as Robin Sage in central North Carolina, September 28, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

Throughout the exercise, Special Forces candidates and Robin Sage role-players not only conduct warfare training missions such as controlled assaults but also live, eat and sleep in these civilian areas.

“Military service members from units across Fort Liberty will also support the exercise. These military members act as realistic opposing forces and guerrilla freedom fighters, also known as Pineland’s resistance movement,” Monday’s news release said.

Officials said Robin Sage troop movements and wargame events have been coordinated with public safety officials throughout and within the towns and counties hosting the training.

Special Forces candidates assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School exit a vehicle as they take part in the final phase of field training known as Robin Sage in central North Carolina, September 28, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

The following North Carolina counties are part of the exercise: Avery, Alamance, Anson, Bladen, Brunswick, Cabarrus, Chatham, Columbus, Cumberland, Davidson, Duplin, Guilford, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph, Richmond, Robeson, Rowan, Sampson, Scotland, Stanly, Union, and Wake.

Also included are the South Carolina counties of Chesterfield, Dillon and Marlboro and Carter County in Tennessee.

Soldiers from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School prepare to assault a group of Special Forces students during the final phase of field training known as Robin Sage in central North Carolina, September 28, 2021. Robin Sage is the culmination exercise for Soldiers in the Special Forces Qualification Course and has been the litmus test for Soldiers striving to earn the Green Beret for more than 50 years. (U.S. Army Photo by K. Kassens)

In last fall’s Robin Sage text, there was just one night spent in Carter County in Tennessee.

“Carter County was selected as a premiere location because the Appalachian Mountains provide mountainous terrain that simulate conditions Special Forces soldiers will likely encounter in future real-world missions,” Elvia Kelly, spokeswoman for the warfare center told CBS 17 in September 2023.