RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A rocket headed for the International Space Station and the International Space Station could both be viewable from central North Carolina Tuesday night.

NASA and Northrop Grumman will launch a rocket from the Wallops Flight Facility in eastern Virginia Tuesday night at 8:31 p.m. EDT. As long as skies remain clear, the rocket launch should be visible from up and down the East Coast, including North Carolina.

Later that evening, the International Space Station passing over North Carolina should also be visible.

The rocket is scheduled to launch at 8:31 p.m. EDT, but will take about 60 seconds to get above the horizon for us to view in North Carolina. Viewers should look low on the horizon to the northeast and look for the rocket to move left to right across the sky.

What makes this a possible very special sight is the fact that the sun sets at 8:20 pm EDT, so as the rocket gains altitude, sunlight will hit the rocket making it brighter to our eyes back on the ground.

Later that night, starting at 9:02 p.m. EDT and lasting for six minutes moving from northwest to southeast, you will be able to see the International Space Station. This will appear as a white dot moving slowly across the sky.

The ISS currently has seven humans on board and is 250 miles above the Earth’s surface. It typically orbits the planet moving 17,500 miles per hour.

As of Monday night, launch weather is 80% go in Virginia, but there could be a few clouds and thunderstorms around central North Carolina.

Northrop Grumman is working with NASA to send a rocket to the International Space Station to resupply the facility.